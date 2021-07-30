Live Wonderfully with IKEA’s Everyday Essentials Under AED 20

Ever-popular Swedish home furnishing retailer IKEA – part of Al-Futtaim Group – is inviting home décor lovers to celebrate everyday life and its beauty, as it also celebrates 30 years in the UAE.

With practical essentials designed to make daily life a breeze, IKEA’s under AED 20 list will help you optimise your space, creating the perfect setting for your family and friends to relax and enjoy.

Get your hands on these picks before they sell out:

TROLIGTVIS Travel Mug 0.3 L Green

Dhs 3

Enjoy a good cup of coffee – the environmentally-friendly way – by reducing your plastic waste. This travel mug is perfect to bring with you on the go – use it again and again instead of disposable cups. The lid is spill-proof and protects your hands from the heat.

DRONA Storage Box

Dhs 15

Say goodbye to clutter with this velvety fabric box, which will add a sense of softness to your storage – whether it’s in the walk-in closet or living room – and comes in just the right size for slightly larger things like clothes, media accessories and toys.

MOPSIG 16-Piece Cutlery Set

Dhs 19

Sixteen pieces of stainless steel, easy-to-clean cutlery for only AED 19 – what a steal! MOPSIG is durable everyday cutlery with a price that leaves you with money left to buy tasty ingredients, too.

BEKVÄM Spice Rack Birch

Dhs 3

This wooden spice rack doubles as whatever you would like for it to be, it is both practical and decorative! Put those fragrant spices within easy reach or display your favourite cookbook and bring a warm, personal touch to an empty wall in your kitchen.

SANDVIVA Pot Holder 18×18 Silicone

Dhs 5

Pots, pans and boards sorted; this silicone rubber pot holder is dishwasher-safe, and withstands temperatures up to 160°C. Protect your hands and cook up the best dishes all day long – no fuss.

BJARSEN Shower Curtain

Dhs 7

That clean, fresh feeling that comes from using white bathroom textiles – we just love it! This 180×200 shower curtain has a water-resistant surface which effectively repels water and keeps it dry.

GREJIG Shoe rack

Dhs 15

VARDAGEN Loaf Tin 1.8 L Silver-Colour

Dhs 15

Baking a cake, or even a loaf of bread, is no easy feat. The VARDAGEN Loaf Tin 1.8 L Silver-Colour features anodised aluminium, which gives the baking tin an extra durable and hard-wearing surface, so that you can enjoy more bakes for years to come.

PRUTA Food Container

AED 17

With this set of 17 for AED 17, you will get basic food containers for everything from cold cuts and cheese to leftovers and individual food portions. They can even be stacked inside one another to save space in your cabinets.