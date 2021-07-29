West Zone’s Weekend Super Sale to thrill shoppers on salary day

Majority of expats in the UAE, including Filipinos, love it when the month-end approaches as it means that they would soon receive their hard-earned salary!

And there’s no better way than to plan your grocery list ahead of time – and West Zone has prepared their special Weekend Super Sale for everyone!

From July 29 to August 2, shoppers can enjoy hundreds of products on sale. From fresh produce to ingredients and items coming from the Philippines and all over the world. West Zone has selected several products on sale that will help shoppers to fill up their grocery baskets and save a significant amount of money this month-end.

Items on sale include food essentials such as oil, rice, canned goods, poultry and beef meats, fish, fresh fruits and vegetables. Toiletries and other products for your home will also be on sale including shampoos, toothpaste, soap, laundry detergents, and more.

Another thing to look forward to is West Zone’s soon-to-open Sheikh Zayed branch located at Al Moosa Tower, near Emirates Tower Metro Station, which will cater to many Filipinos and other residents in the area.

Shoppers across West Zone Supermarkets are assured of safety as all their staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Apart from that, all their stores undergo routine sanitization in accordance with the rules and regulations set by the government, thereby helping residents stay protected from the coronavirus.

Stay updated with West Zone on their social media as they will soon be opening more branches this 2021!

