Wendy’s brings back limited edition BBQ Cheese Melt Sandwich selections

If there’s one burger that Filipinos miss at Wendy’s it’s that burger that brings together burger patties, bacon, three kinds of cheeses, onion rings, with their signature BBQ sauce!

Filipinos are in for a treat as Wendy’s signature burger, the Wendy’s BBQ Cheese Melt Range, will be available for a limited time only!

Experience that signature BBQ zing in every bite with these Wendy’s BBQ Cheese Melt flavors:

Beef BBQ Cheese Melt Sandwich. Meat lovers will enjoy this burger that fuses two 100% halal Australian beef patties with 3 strips of beef bacon, a slice of cheddar cheese, shredded cheese, cheese sauce, crunchy onion rings with their delicious BBQ sauce all over!

Apart from a la carte, Wendy’s also serves this delicious Beef BBQ Cheese Melt Sandwich in a combo with fries and a soft drink.

Chicken BBQ Cheese Melt Sandwich. Those who prefer chicken will love this crispy, juicy 100% halal chicken patty with three kinds of cheeses: cheddar, shredded cheese, and cheese sauce, together with crunchy onion rings and their signature BBQ sauce!

Apart from a la carte, Wendy’s also serves their delectable Chicken BBQ Cheese Melt Sandwich in a combo with fries and a soft drink.

BBQ Cheese Fries with Beef Bacon. You just can’t get enough of french fries with Wendy’s limited edition that mixes their savory fries drizzled with their signature BBQ sauce, cheese sauce, with crispy beef bacon bits on top!

The Wendy’s BBQ Cheese Melt Range is now available across all 17 outlets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi – but you better hurry, these menu items are available for a limited time only! So order today!

Wendy’s offers a delicious range of honest, great-tasting food made with high-quality ingredients in a clean, comfortable and casual environment. It offers quality service through passionate hospitality and an innovative menu of affordable food for all to enjoy.

Everyone at Wendy’s fast-food chain believes that fresher tastes better, which is why all salads are made fresh every day using locally sourced ingredients such as lettuce, tomatoes, and buns. Wendy’s 100% Halal Australian Beef Burgers are made hot off the grill only after customers have placed an order and all sandwiches are customizable so customers can order their meal exactly how they want them, every time.

Alghanim Industries purchased the franchise rights of Wendy’s Middle East in February 2015. Wendy’s is the third largest burger restaurant chain in the world Wendy’s first store in UAE was opened May 2010 and now it has 17 outlets in UAE, that customers may visit.