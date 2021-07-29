Top reasons why Filipinos love the ‘Pajero’ brand

Many overseas Filipinos grew up with the notion that owning a vehicle opens up a world of conveniences. And for the past decades, they got accustomed to several known brands that carried the prestige of owning such branded vehicles.

Among these is the Mitsubishi Pajero – the Pajero brand has been around for over 35 years and has served more than 3.5 million customers around the world including Filipinos. Many have fond memories of their uncles and dads who owned a Pajero and enjoyed safe and memorable rides with their families in the past decades.

Today, the Pajero brand maintains its prestige as a top-quality vehicle, with a notable 7-time win at the prestigious Darak Rally. The Pajero has also been powered and improved even more today with state-of-the-art technology and impressive safety features.

Here are the top features that Filipinos love about the Pajero.

Versatile road performance. The Pajero can accommodate a maximum of seven passengers, and can pass through both regular highways and off-road tracks with ease. It is also powered with All Wheel Control (AWC) and Super Select 4WD that helps maneuver the vehicle in all kinds of weather conditions.

Premium interiors. All seats and upholstery have been fashioned with premium leather. In addition, sound trips will be better enjoyed with the Pajero’s Rockford Acoustic Design.

Assurance of safety. Pajero vehicle owners also enjoy a state-of-the-art technology with its safety features that complements the sturdiness of the exteriors of the Pajero itself. These advanced safety features include (but not limited to): Electronic brake force distribution, Anti-lock Braking System, Safety design fuel tank, RISE Body, and Dual stage airbag system.

Those who wish to do a test drive of your Mitsubishi Pajero could check out the website of Habtoor Motors Mitsubishi at www.habtoormotors.com/mitsubishi/pajero

They could also call the toll free hotline for the test drive at 800 254 228 667.

Al Habtoor Motors is one of the leading automobile distributors in the UAE today and has become synonymous with global brands such as Mitsubishi along with an impressive stable of high-end, luxury cars.

Al Habtoor Motors offers the full range of Mitsubishi passenger cars, 4 x 4s, Fuso and commercial vehicles along with the Temsa range of luxury coaches and buses with over 60,000 vehicles imported from Japan every year. Al Habtoor Motors was awarded the prestigious Mitsubishi Fuso Award for achieving ‘Number One Position in the World’ for its outstanding efforts to maintain top market share over the last 10 years.

Highly respected within the competitive UAE automotive industry today, Al Habtoor Motors is regarded as both inspirational as a place of work and truly results focused when it comes to customer satisfaction.