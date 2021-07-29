OFWs to pinpoint top benefits of investing in real estate via free webinar this August 6

Invest in real estate is definitely on the minds and bucket lists of many OFWs in the long term. However, it is always the question of when they would begin their investment journey, where would the location of their real estate investment be, and how they stand to benefit from their investments in the long run.

The pleasures of seeing your tangible, real estate investment are undeniable – but beyond that feeling of satisfaction, what other benefits would OFWs get from owning and having a real estate investment?

The Filipino Times will explore the benefits and possibilities that await OFWs who venture into real estate investment through a free webinar this coming August 6, at 12:00 pm GST on The Filipino Times’ official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

Titled ‘TFT Usapang OFW: Why should I invest in real estate in the Philippines’, the one-hour investment talk will address all queries of OFWs related to exploring ways as to how they can begin their real estate investments depending on their needs.

Ayala Land International Marketing SRL Country Manager Maribel Curaming will bring decades of her experience to the webinar session, helping and guiding OFWs to arrive at their decision whether they’re planning a condo investment for their business, a house-and-lot for their family and everything in between.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO of New Perspective Media Group and Publisher of The Filipino Times, will be moderating the session.

The webinar will also host a Q and A session which will give OFWs an opportunity to get expert advice on their real estate decisions.