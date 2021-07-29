Filipina takes home Php4.5M at latest Mahzooz draw

Three lucky Mahzooz winners (Emirati, Filipina, and Russian) hit it big and won AED 333,333 each in the 35th weekly live Mahzooz draw. The three winners matched five out of six numbers and shared the AED 1,000,000 second prize.

For the Filipina winner who has lived in Dubai for 13 years and works as an Analyst for a food packaging company, she wasn’t able to watch the live draw on Saturday evening. However, luck was awaiting her.

“Last Sunday, I was having a morning coffee with my mom. I then checked my emails and came across an email from Mahzooz saying that I’ve won AED 333,333. I simply couldn’t believe it. I showed the email to my mom and we both shed tears of joy,” said Rea, 41-years-old.

“My mom has come to visit me in Dubai, but she couldn’t fly back to The Philippines due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions. This is a blessing because now with this prize money, I can apply for a residence visa for her so she can stay with me here,” concluded Rea.

For the Emirati national F. Ahmed, 39, her inspiration to participate in Mahzooz was the charitable aspect of the draw.

“When I knew about Mahzooz I was so intrigued by the idea of getting an entry to a draw by donating a bottle of water to the needy. So, participating in Mahzooz has always been a win-win situation for me. I won the AED 35 fourth prize multiple times and the AED 1,000 third prize once, but winning AED 333,333 is a different story. I feel happy and blessed,”

“As a wife and a mother of two children, this prize money is a great gift for our family. It will also help me embark on my journey in the investment world,” said F. Ahmed.

For the Russian winner, Muslim, 42, a father of five, winning the second prize in Mahzooz is a turning point for him and his family.

“My wife and kids are so excited about this win which has transformed our lives in the blink of an eye. Now, I can secure my family’s future,” said Muslim.

For those who missed out on last week’s live draw, entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water. Each bottle of water purchased (for AED 35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

The next draw will be held as scheduled on Saturday 31 July 2021 at 9:00pm UAE time. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.