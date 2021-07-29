3 days left! Enter for a chance to win AED 15 million with Big Ticket!

Have you purchased your Big Ticket yet? If not, what are you waiting for? Remember, you have only 3 days left to buy your Big Ticket series 230, where you could win a grand prize of AED 15 Million second prize of AED 1 Million plus 10 extra cash prizes. Big Ticket is also giving away a dream car, the Range Rover Velar. The last day to purchase your ticket is 30th June at 23:45 hrs. Do not delay and get your ticket now! You might be the UAE’s next millionaire.

A Big Ticket is priced at AED500 inclusive of VAT, and if you buy two tickets, you will receive the third ticket for free. Should you wish to buy a Big Ticket at a budget, remember the Big Ticket dream car price is AED150, inclusive of VAT. (Note the dream car ticket is not included in the buy 2 get 1 free promotion).

Big Tickets can be purchased on www.bigticket.ae or visit our in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport. Be sure to purchase your Big Ticket now you could be Big Ticket’s next guaranteed winner or become the UAE’s next Millionaire. The Big Ticket Live draw series 230 will be streamed on August 3rd at 7:30 pm set a reminder and watch us live on our Big Ticket Facebook or YouTube channels. We have lots of chances for our viewers to win BIG too, so tune in do not miss out.

