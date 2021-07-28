HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The latest and most comfortable earphones for 2021 in the UAE

Most True Wireless Stereo earphones on the market are in-ear design, providing better physical noise cancellation with a better seal. They are also more stable as they fit better inside a users’ ear canal so when we compare them to an open-fit design it shows this type still has its edge. One of the major reasons for choosing open-fit earphones is its comfortable feel. Compared to in-ear earphones, open-fit earphones can provide a more comfortable experience. Moreover, open-fit earphones are now catching up in the active noise cancellation (ANC) technologies as some of them are already providing ANC features that usually only exist in high-end in-ear earphones.

Looking at the open-fit earphones on the market right now, one of the most popular is the newly launched HUAWEI FreeBuds 4. So, let us find out why HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 comes out top for consumers in the UAE.

Studio-Quality Sound: Sound quality is possibly the most important factor for most consumers to when selecting their earphones. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 is equipped with a 14.3mm dynamic driver, producing greater and more impressive bass sounds. In terms of bass performance, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 adopt a newly upgraded bass enhancement engine, bass tube and motherboard to form an independently sealed sound cavity. Using the HUAWEI AI Life app, users can record surrounding sound with ease as well as Voice Mode to enhance voice pick and reduce environmental noise.

Open-Fit Active Noise Cancellation: Aside from the dynamic driver, ANC technology also plays an important role. The earphones use an ergonomic simulation platform to objectively evaluate the comfort of the earphones. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 curvature and size are optimised and polished at the micro level, which fits the ears better, providing better comfort and noise cancellation thanks to an airtight seal. They also adopt a dual-microphone hybrid de-noising technology that helps improve noise cancellation. These microphones can help accurately pick up ambient noise and also feature a new internal structure. This can help avoid wind noise interference as well as improving sound pickup sensitivity for the internal microphone.

To enhance noise cancellation effectively across different wearing scenarios, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 are the first open-fit earbuds in the industry to uses Adaptive Ear Matching (AEM) noise cancellation technology. When noise cancellation is switched on, the earbuds automatically detect the users’ ear shape and determine the optimum noise cancellation setup for each user, resulting in the most comfortable noise cancellation experience. HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 can achieve up to 25 dB which is one of the deepest available in open-fit ANC TWS earphones.

Air-like comfort: Wearing comfort is key to ensuring an optimal user experience. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 has been revamped with 13 size optimisations that further reduced its body size. It also brings three enhancements to its overall curvature for a better fit. These optimisations not only enable a more pleasant wearing experience for long periods but it also allows for strengthened ANC performance on the earbuds.

All-New Interactions: Leveraging Huawei’s all-scenario device ecosystem and accumulated expertise in wireless connectivity, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 bring various connection features.

Dual-device connectivity: HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 supports dual device connection with various kinds of devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, smartwatches, and smart TVs under Huawei’s all-scenario devices. It also supports dual device connection with smart devices running on different operating systems like Android, iOS, and Windows systems, achieving simultaneous connection with smart devices of different operating systems and brands.

Smart and personalized controls : The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 comes with a smart interactive experience. You can effortlessly enable active noise cancellation, adjust the volume, answer calls, press play, and switch songs right from the earphone stems, with simple Swipe/Double tap/Long press touch controls.

it’s fair to say that the HUAWEI FreeBuds deserves to be called the best open-fit earphone with its outstanding sound quality, stable connection, and classic but trendy design.