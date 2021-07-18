Unlimited drinks and bites await Filipinos at reopening of Flirt Lounge& Club in Ajman this Eid

Filipinos in Ajman and the Northern Emirates will be thrilled at the reopening of one of the most popular Filipino Night Clubs in the UAE in time for the Eid Al Adha Holidays.

Flirt Lounge & Club will be opening its doors once again this Eid holiday from 7:00 pm. Their opening night will feature three hours of unlimited drinks and bar bites for only AED 49 per head from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

This club has been one of the go-to places among Filipinos in Ajman for a relaxing night out with good friends, thanks to their affordable prices and great offers for their food and drinks after a long day at work.

Pursuant to the UAE’s COVID-19 guidelines, live entertainment remains suspended across all bars, however, Flirt Lounge & Club took the opportunity to expand their menu in order to cater to your Filipino food cravings that you might imagine with delicious drinks to partner it with for an enjoyable, unforgettable night.

Flirt Lounge & Club will be open every night from 6:00 pm to 3:00 am. You can also book tables for reservation via WhatsApp at 050 286 6378 or 056 408 5830.

Catch their latest promos at keep updated with Flirt Lounge & Club through Facebook and Instagram at @flirtloungeandclub

Drive to Flirt Lounge and Club via Google Maps at: https://bit.ly/3rhoVRT