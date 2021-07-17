LuLu deals make Eid festive shopping rewarding with up to 50% off in various product categories

Families everywhere are preparing for the grand Eid Al Adha festival next week and Lulu Hypermarket has unveiled a trolley full of super festive deals to help them do that.

The Lulu ‘Big Eid Deals’ promotion will run from July 15 to 25 and cover everything from chocolate treats, the choicest cuts of meat and the latest wardrobe, accessories and perfumes. With gifting also playing a major role in celebrations, there will be great deals on electronics, I.T., mobiles and home accessories as well. Finally, what is a festival without a table of delicacies? LuLu will be organising a Biryani Festival and a special promotion on fresh fruits to celebrate the occasion. Apart from these special deals, there are super saver offers on grocery products.

The festival was inaugurated at LuLu Hypermarket World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi by Mr. Saifee Rupawala, Chief Executive Officer of LuLu Group, in the presence of Mr. Abubaker TP, Director of LuLu Hypermarkets – Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra region. It will simultaneously take place at all Lulu Hypermarkets across the globe: in the GCC/MENA region and India, Malaysia, and Indonesia. With LuLu ramping up its online shopping offers, these deals are also available for the convenience of online shoppers in most of the countries at www.luluhypermarket.com.

“LuLu is part of the fabric of everyday life wherever it is present, and this is reflected in our thoughtfully curated shopping deals across all sections for Eid Al Adha,” said Mr. Saifee Rupawala, “We wish our shoppers Eid Mubarak and look forward to sharing the joy of the festive season with them.”

While doing your gift shopping, there are other equally attractive options too – the Lulu SHOPPINGIFT multi-value gift card comes thoughtfully packaged to suit different occasions, such as Eid, birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, holiday greetings, and religious celebrations. The card is valid for 12 months from the date of purchase and can be used multiple times in several transactions until the total value of the card has been consumed.