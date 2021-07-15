UAE residents to win AED 20,000 weekly at Dubai Festival City Mall across nine weeks of fun-filled activities, amazing discounts

Summer just keeps on getting better in the UAE as Dubai Festival City Mall welcomes everyone with nine weeks of raffle draws, affordable deals, and many more fun-filled activities that your family and group of friends will surely enjoy as part of the celebrations of the annual Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).

Shoppers will get a chance to win up to AED 20,000 worth of Festival City Malls gift cards weekly when they spend at least AED 300 at their preferred store. They only need to get their receipts validated at the customer service desk and complete all three skill games to get a chance to win special prizes up to AED 2,000 and the chance to win Festival City Malls gift cards worth up to AED 20,000 every week.

Families with kids can also enjoy free activities on the Festival Square where they can get a feel of beach fun! Dubai Festival City Mall has placed a playground, sandpit, and has prepared several workshops that kids will definitely enjoy.

Those who visit Dubai Festival City Mall together with their friends can also take Instagrammable photos at several beach-themed photo opportunities all around the mall. Be sure to tag @dubaifestivalcitymall on their social media accounts with the hashtag #DFCMSummer to beat the heat and join the fun!

Dubai Festival City Mall is one of the major shopping destinations in Dubai and a super-regional flagship mall in the Al-Futtaim Malls portfolio. With over 400 outlets, the mall is home to IKEA, renowned fashion brands like Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Nike, Adidas, and more.

The dining destination offers iconic waterfront Dining on Festival Bay, 50 restaurants and cafés, the largest Food Court in Dubai and is first to market F&B concepts like Oporto, Sugar Factory, Tortilla, a brand-new restaurants like Rainforest café & Origami, and the Middle East’s only Hard Rock Café. The entertainment venue offers a 7-star 18-Screen Novo Cinemas with 4D IMAX, Fabyland, a 70,000 sq. ft. family entertainment centre, world’s first Bounce-X Freestyle Terrain park and the record-breaking, global attraction IMAGINE.

Mall operating hours for both Dubai Festival City Mall start from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm from Sunday to Wednesday and 10:00 am until 12 midnight from Thursday to Saturday.