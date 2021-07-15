Savor delicious beefy ‘Mushroom Melt’ and other tasty burgers with Wendy’s Biggie Box

When Filipinos head out of their home to enjoy fast food, it’s not only to satisfy their cravings – they’re also on the lookout for meal deal options that give them the best value for their money, without the hassle of having to prepare food for themselves.

And for Wendy’s – it’s a combination of huge serving size, great value, and of course – mouthwatering food that makes Filipinos one of their regular customers daily across all of their 17 outlets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for your convenience.

Wendy’s Biggie Box forms part of their selections of value meals that provides two servings of side items and four different burgers to choose from! Here’s the list of selections:

Mushroom Melt Biggie Box. Imagine 100% Australian beef cooked to perfection and topped with Wendy’s signature cheesy mushroom sauce. This is why Wendy’s Mushroom Melt is such a huge hit and a certified fan-favorite among Filipinos! Each bite will surely bring out that tender and juicy beef that’s complemented with savory flavors. Customers can also choose either chicken nuggets or onion rings, and is served with medium fries and their choice of soft drink as well.

Chili Cheese Burger Biggie Box. If you wish to enjoy a burger that will give out that tinge of spice you’re craving for, look no further than Wendy’s Chili Cheese Burger Biggie Box. Wendy’s prepares two kinds of cheeses: shredded and sliced cheese with onion rings on top of a 100% Australian beef burger. You can even select your sides of either chicken nuggets or onion rings, and is served with medium fries and their choice of soft drink.

Spicy Crispy Chicken Biggie Box. Craving for spicy chicken? Wendy’s Spicy Crispy Chicken Biggie Box serves up a delicious, and healthy all-white meat chicken that’s breaded with Wendy’s special selection of spices, onions, tomato, jalapenos, and mayonnaise! Diners can select either onion rings or chicken nuggets, and is served with medium fries and their choice of soft drink as well.

Veggie Burger Biggie Box. It’s burger without the actual meat! Wendy’s Veggie Burger Biggie Box has a special patty that’s made out of potatoes, peas, carrots, and sweet corn. This delicious burger mix is then topped with pickles, mayonnaise, ketchup, onion, tomatoes, and crispy lettuce – to take that veggie experience to the next level. This meal deal is served with onion rings, medium fries and their choice of soft drink.

Wendy’s offers a delicious range of honest, great tasting food made with high-quality ingredients in a clean, comfortable and casual environment. It offers quality service through passionate hospitality and an innovative menu of affordable food for all to enjoy.

Everyone at the Wendy’s fast food chain believes that fresher tastes better, which is why all salads are made fresh every day using locally sourced ingredients such as lettuce, tomatoes and buns. Wendy’s 100% Halal Australian Beef Burgers are made hot off the grill only after customers have placed an order and all sandwiches are customisable so customers can order their meal exactly how they want them, every time.

Alghanim Industries purchased the franchise rights of Wendy’s Middle East in February 2015. Wendy’s is the third largest burger restaurant chain in the world Wendy’s first store in UAE was opened May, 2010 and now it has 17 outlets in UAE, that customers may visit.