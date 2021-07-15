How can I earn money from the stock market?

An emerging trend among OFWs these days is finding ways to earn extra money during their free time. Apart from their 9-5 that gives them their monthly salary, they are now exploring several means to save up cash for their emergency funds and capitalize on worthwhile investments at the same time

One of the most popular types of investment is in the stock market – but for the majority, it seems to only be a mix of green, yellow, and red numbers. So how does someone begin earning money from it?

The simplest explanation is that stock market allows OFWs to earn through investing in a piece of a listed corporation. Basically, a stock market is a place where buyers and sellers of stocks meet. Each share of stock you buy represents a form of ‘ownership’ of the company. With over hundreds of companies to choose from, the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) has listed the top 30 companies that now compose the PSE Index (PSEI) popularly known as “blue chips”.

The term “blue chip” comes from the game of poker – where the ‘blue chips’ represent the highest value among all other chips on the board. These “blue chip” companies are the highest earning companies in the Philippines from various sectors including grocery chains, food and beverage, technology, media, banks, real estate, and more.

There are two ways to earn in the stock market:

Price/Capital Appreciation. The most commonly-understood way is to engage in a “buy low, sell high” tactic to earn profit. Basically, you buy shares of stocks and sell them for a higher price at a later date.

Dividends. There are also select companies that share their profits to investors through dividends, which come in two forms: cash dividends or stock dividends (or additional shares of stocks) which may also be sold in the market, thereby providing additional cash source for the investor.

Investing in stocks may provide higher returns, especially compared to the smaller earning potential of time deposits and regular savings accounts. However, higher returns also equate to higher risks – and this is why you should work with an accountable, trusted partner such as FirstMetroSec, the online stockbroker house of Metrobank, to help guide you in your investments.

How do I begin?

OFWs who are ready to begin investing can open accounts online at FirstMetroSec’s dedicated website www.firstmetrosec.com.ph with basic requirements such as TIN, government-issued ID such as your passport, proof of address and a settlement bank account.

In addition, The Filipino Times and FirstMetroSec will also be holding a free webinar titled: “TFT Usapang OFW: Paano nga ba kumita sa stock market? Alamin ang mga paraan para palaguin ang inyong pera gamit ang abot kayang puhunan” to jumpstart your knowledge about stock investmenting to help you earn money while you work abroad.

FirstMetroSec’s resident expert Robbi Samson will share his insights on the ins and outs of the Philippine stock market. Viewers who will open a FirstMetroSec account and use the seminar code “TFT” will also get a chance to win 7-Eleven vouchers and exclusive FirstMetroSec caps, for delivery to their Philippine address.

The “TFT Usapang OFW: Paano nga ba kumita sa stock market?” will take place this coming July 23, 2021, 12:00 pm UAE time (4:00 pm PH Time).