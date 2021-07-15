Grab your chance to win AED 15 million with Big Ticket’s ‘The Fantastic 15 Million’ promotion

As Big Ticket continuously aims to bring you closer to your dreams. It keeps getting bigger and better every time with Big Ticket. It has been more than a week since the launch of The Fantastic 15 Million, Have you purchased your Big Ticket for this month yet if not, what are you waiting for? Hurry and grab your Big Ticket now and be in with a chance to change your life forever.

The Fantastic 15 Million promotion is currently running with a second prize of AED 1 Million,8 extra cash prizes and the Big Ticket Dream car promotion Range Rover Velar series 3. The Big Ticket series 230 live draw will take place on 3rd August so Buy your ticket now!!!

The Big Ticket price is AED 500 inclusive of VAT, and if you buy two Big Tickets, we will give you a third one absolutely free. Should you wish to buy Big Ticket on a budget, remember that the dream car ticket prize is only AED150. (Note the dream car ticket is not included in the buy 2 get 1free promotion).To purchase your Big Ticket, visit our stores at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Airport, or our website www.bigticket.ae Make it a date to purchase your Big Ticket this month and stand a chance of becoming a millionaire.

Stay tuned on our social media platforms and keep your notification button on to get updates on all the Big Ticket activities throughout the month of July. We have a lot of surprises coming your way . The Big Ticket Live draw series 230 will be streamed on August 3rd at 7:30pm set a reminder and watch us live on our Big Ticket Facebook or YouTube. We have lots of chances for our viewers to win big too, so tune in do not miss out.

