10-day Mega Eid fair to debut in Sharjah

For the first time, Expo Centre Sharjah is set to host the country’s only consumer fair during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

Promising the longest break of the year in the UAE, Eid Al Adha is likely to be a four-day holiday for residents, followed by a two-day weekend.

To tap into the shopping and holiday requirements of both residents and visitors, Eid Al Adha Exhibition will be held at Expo Centre Sharjah from July 15 to 24, 2021, in partnership with Liz Exhibitions.

“Until now, Eid Al Adha celebrations used to be confined to a few shopping malls and hotels every year. We are changing this. We started off with the pre-Eid Al Adha event at Expo Al Dhaid from July 7 to 10, and is all set to roll out the first and only Eid Al Adha consumer fair from Expo Centre Sharjah in association with Liz Exhibitions. The 10-day event is perfectly timed to attract residents in the run up to the festival, the holidays and the ensuing weekend,” said H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

Though Expo Centre Sharjah has been organizing several Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr-related consumer events targeting the family crowd — including the long-running, two-week-long Ramadan Nights — this is the first time it is hosting an Eid Al Adha event and it is perhaps the only such event in the country during this time that caters to all the requirements of residents and visitors during such a long break.

“We have been partnering with Expo Centre Sharjah for several of our events for quite some time now. We are happy to once again join hands to bring to the Northern Emirates the country’s first Eid Al Adha Exhibition,” said Mr Jacob Varghese, event partner, Liz Exhibitions.

“Eid Al Adha is the time when the entire country is out shopping. The 10-day long event that will bring together leading retailers under a single roof will be the ultimate destination for shoppers this season. Our extended shopping hours from 11 am till 11 pm will ensure that they can spend enough time inside the halls,” added Mr Varghese.

Eid Al Adha Exhibition will feature a wide range of perfumes, abayas, fashion accessories, cosmetics, gift items, consumer goods and traditional cuisine. Some of the retailers who have confirmed their participation include Sharaf DG, Brand Bazzzar, Al Mandoos, Homewide LLC , Bosch, Beko, Nikai, Aldo, Call It Spring, Nine West, Naturalizer, Hush Puppies, OMS Best Option, Crayola, Vtech, Homestyle, Clarks, Splash, Skechers and more.

Visitors can expect the best bargain deals and special prices on some of the most sought-after brands and thousands of products that will be on display.

The Eid Al Adha Exhibition will be open from 11 am to 11 pm at Expo Centre Sharjah, Entry fees is AED 05, kids below 12 will entre for free. Parking is free at the event.