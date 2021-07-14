Free food, gifts at WEMART Abu Dhabi from July 15 – 16 prior to grand opening

A few days remain before WEMART Abu Dhabi officially opens their first store for Filipinos and other residents in the capital!

This July 18, WEMART ushers in the celebrations of the Eid Al Adha holidays with freebies and many, many exciting prizes in store for the opening of the biggest Asian market in Abu Dhabi!

Free food and gift bags. Those who visit WEMART during their soft opening from July 15 and 16 and share this poster on Facebook, Instagram, and WeChat will enjoy a free gift pack filled with WEMART’s selected gourmet food. Each eligible customer will get one gift bag to take home! In addition, visitors can also enjoy free food to try and taste WEMART’s specialty goodies!

Free hotpot. From July 18-20, customers who shop with a minimum spend of AED 200 (cigarettes, and recharge cards not included) can get a free electronic hotpot worth AED 104! They just have to present their receipts at the customer service area to claim their free electric hotpot to enjoy the experience at their homes.

Free tissue packages. Shoppers who spend and consume food at the WEMART Abu Dhabi Branch will take home a free box of WEMART Tissues! Each customer is only allowed to have one box per day. There are limited quantities available so be sure to shop early!

Free vouchers. All WEMART members will receive a free AED 10 voucher on the homepage of the WEMART App from July 15 to 20. This voucher may only be used for shopping at the Abu Dhabi branch and is valid from July 18 to 25.

All in all, there are lots of fun-filled activities shoppers and Abu Dhabi residents can enjoy in WEMART.

WEMART looks forward to welcome all Filipinos when it opens this July 18.