Huawei’s new Super Device products have now arrived in the UAE

Huawei announced the launch of its innovative Super Device products, including the all-new 12.6-inch HUAWEI MatePad Pro tablet and a standalone monitor the HUAWEI MateView. These products all fall under one umbrella – Super Device products –which bring futuristic ways to seamlessly connect multiple devices, taking how you work and keeping entertained to a whole new level.

As a part of the Super Device experience Huawei introduced in the UAE market: the new 12.6-inch HUAWEI MatePad Pro and HUAWEI MatePad 11, along with its first standalone monitor series HUAWEI MateView and HUAWEI MateView GT. The new products will be available for pre-orders in the UAE starting July 29th prices starting from 3,399AED for HUAWEI MatePad Pro, from 1699AED for HUAWEI MatePad 11, and 2999AED for HUAWEI MateView. The pre-orders will come amazing gifts with purchase such as HUAWEI Watch GT 2 and HUAWEI Freebuds 3 and more.

HUAWEI Super Device – Smart Office Experience

Super Device Capabilities Offering a Smart Office Experience

The Super Device experience provides a common language for different kinds of devices to connect and collaborate, providing you with a more seamless, smooth, and secure experience. It uses distributed technology to meet the varied needs of all types of different scenarios. It also combines independent devices into a cohesive and holistic Super Device that integrates hardware resources to leverage the capabilities of the devices based on your needs.

In layman terms, the all-new HUAWEI MatePad series can be wirelessly projected to the HUAWEI MateView while the HUAWEI MateBook series can be connected to the HUAWEI MateView via a USB-C cable to create an inter-connected hub that breaks through boundaries for maximum productivity, creativity and efficiency. Whether you are in the office or working from home, the tablet, monitor and laptop can work seamlessly together offering futuristic ways in getting tasks accomplished. The advantage or added value of having a Smart Office is the easy swapping of wireless and wired connection screen sharing, cross-device file dragging and dropping to deliver a more efficient and collaborative multi-device experience. Ultimately, this allows us to easily switch between work and personal time.

Huawei also upgraded the Huawei Share feature to incorporate the new Tablet-PC Multi-screen Collaboration that come with three modes; Mirror, Extend and Collaborate. In Mirror Mode, as the name implies, you can mirror your Huawei laptop screen to your tablet display, allowing you to directly work on files and annotate documents, or draw/sketch on your laptop with the stylus of your tablet. There is also Extend Mode that transforms your tablet into a second screen, providing extra screen space to display more content, great for online shopping or when you are browsing the Internet and there are so many items to explore!

Additionally, the innovative Collaborate Mode enables cross-platform interactions, allowing you to transfer content such as text, images and documents between the connected tablet and laptop with a simple drag and drop! Tearing down the boundaries that separate tablets and laptops, Huawei Share enriches and elevates what you could possibly do with the all-new HUAWEI MatePad and the HUAWEI MateBook series, letting you become more productive and creative than before.

The all-new 12.6-inch HUAWEI MatePad Pro: A new productivity tool for sky-high creativity

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro comes with a stunning 12.6-inch OLED FullView display and a 90% screen-to-body ratio (the highest in all the tablets available in the market). In terms of power and efficiency, this productive tool is equipped with Huawei’s flagship Kirin 9000E which delivers incredible levels of performance. Launched together with the new 12.6-inch HUAWEI MatePad Pro is its younger sibling the HUAWEI MatePad 11 that comes with an astonishing 120Hz FullView display together with support for the HUAWEI M-Pencil (2nd generation) for more creativity and fun.

The HUAWEI MateView: The next generation of standalone monitors

Huawei also announced the release of HUAWEI MateView , the first flagship standalone monitor from the company. The HUAWEI MateView is beautifully minimalist Wireless · Real Colour Monitor[1] that supports a wide range of smart features, including a large 4K+ UHD Pro 28.2-inch large screen with an impressive 3840 x 2560 screen resolution. The aesthetically pleasing design is complimented by the HUAWEI Smart Bar, dual-speaker and dual-microphone sound system for total audio-visual immersion.

Huawei has also tailored made the device for gamers with the launch of the HUAWEI MateView GT displaying cutting-edge technology, great reliability and outstanding quality. Introduced as a brand-new product category, the HUAWEI MateView GT features a curved ultrawide display that supports a with an innovative integrated SoundBar. With the HUAWEI MateView GT, Huawei is dedicated to offering consumers an even more powerful and efficient monitor, taking the gaming and entertainment experience to a new level.

Price and availability in the UAE:

HUAWEI MatePad Pro is available in Olive Green Matte Grey colourways at a price of 3,399 AED and 3,999 AED (with HUAWEI Magnetic Keyboard and HUAWEI M-Pencil). Pre-order dates: 29th July – 4th August with gifts worth 1,229 AED including: HUAWEI Watch GT 2 46mm Black, HUAWEI Classic Backpack and HAUWEI Bluetooth Mouse.

HUAWEI MatePad 11 in Matte Grey is up for grabs at a price of 1,699 AED and 1,999 AED (with HUAWEI Magnetic Keyboard and HUAWEI M-Pencil). Pre-order dates: 29th July – 4th August with gifts worth 759 AED including HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 White, HUAWEI Bluetooth Mouse and HUAWEI Backpack

HUAWEI MateView is prices at 2,999 AED. Pre-order dates: 29th July – 4th August with gifts worth 829 AED including HUAWEI Watch GT 2 46mm Black and HUAWEI Bluetooth Mouse.

HUAWEI MateView GT will be available starting August 5th and prices at 2,299 AED