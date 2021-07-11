Festival Plaza Celebrates DSS With 10 Weeks of Free Family-Friendly Activities

With Dubai’s annual popular shopping festival, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) just around the corner, Festival Plaza, part of Al-Futtaim Malls, is excited to announce that it will be bringing a Summer Paradise to its friendly neighbourhood mall with a host of free-to-attend activities for adults and children alike.

From Thursday 1st July to Saturday 4th September 2021, Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali will be offering a jam-packed schedule to keep the whole family entertained. Ranging from fun-filled play zones, where children and adults will be able to get creative with wall art – think giant crayons, to a fabulous kids Summer Camp throughout July offering a range of workshops such as gardening, courtesy of popular home store ACE, reading sessions in partnership with Booktopia, as well as painting, ceramic work and cupcake and donut decorating.

Plus, Festival Plaza will be hosting science experiments, special LEGO workshops and offering little ones the opportunity to collect their own colouring version of the Summer Camp calendar from the Festival Plaza customer service desk or download it from dubaifestivalplaza.com. Stay tuned for more surprises and live performance announcements on the Festival Plaza social media page @dubaifestivalplaza for ongoing weekend DIY workshops for children.

For adults looking to join in with the fun too, Festival Plaza will be offering a selection of workouts not to be missed including Pilates, BollyHIIT and Bhangra HIIT every Friday and Saturday from 8th July to 31st July in partnership with The PAD Fitness. Whilst August will see the mall team up with Gymnation for HIIT, free weight cardio, Zumba and more on 5th August to 28th August from Thursday to Saturday.

And if this wasn’t enough, Festival Plaza in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council and Return to Racing will be hosting its much-loved Summer Running Series once again. Taking place on Friday 16th July, and Friday 20th August from 7am onwards, runners of ages 5 and above will be able to participate in a 2.5km and a 5km indoor Summer run by registering online at www.dubaifestivalplaza.com. Upon crossing the finishing line and receiving a medal with a prize ceremony, participants will then be able to feast on a complimentary breakfast from popular Swedish retailer IKEA and enjoy exclusive promotions across various outlets at the mall.

And for those looking for a light refreshment to complete their mall visit, Festival Plaza will be handing out free delicious edible surprises and Summer flavours throughout DSS during the weekend from the mall’s very own musical ice cart, so there is no excuse but to indulge!

David Huesser, Director Asset Management Al-Futtaim Malls said: “DSS is about bringing the community together to enjoy entertainment, amazing deals and fun for the whole family, which we are thrilled to be able to offer at Festival Plaza. We know many might not have the opportunity to travel back home this year or go on holiday, so we are delighted to offer endless fun for the whole family to enjoy with a range of fantastic free activities and great savings for shoppers all under one roof.”

Located at Jebel Ali, Festival Plaza is within close proximity of Al Furjan and Jebel Ali Village as well as minutes away from Marina, The Palm, JLT, Jumeirah Park and Islands, Tecom and Discovery Gardens. Festival Plaza offers a complimentary shuttle bus service every 20 minutes from Energy and Ibn Batutta Metro Stations, as well as Ibn Battuta RTA bus station, making it easier than ever to get to and from the mall. Whilst a hala pick up point is located outside the community mall entrance.

Festival Plaza is your home away from home and your holiday away from a holiday.

For more information on Festival Plaza please visit:

www.dubaifestivalplaza.com

Facebook: @dubaifestivalplaza

Instagram: @dubaifestivalplaza

Twitter: @dubaifestplaza

YouTube: Festival Plaza

Summer Paradise landing page:

https://www.dubaifestivalplaza.com/home/whats-on/events/summer-paradise-at-festival-plaza

Summer Running Series landing page:

https://www.dubaifestivalplaza.com/home/whats-on/events/summer-running-series-2021