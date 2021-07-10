NOW HIRING! Filipino nurses headed to America to earn minimum AED 18,000+

Filipino nurses who dream of working in America and migrating with their family there can earn as much as $5,000 (AED 18,000+) monthly apart from generous bonuses.

Erica Ponchot, PassportUSA’s Associate Director of International Recruitment, revealed that nurses who are just starting out in the USA earn $30 per hour on a regular rate. In addition, nurses who work overtime are also given additional pay and are assured of a steady paycheck each month.

“We pay our nurses $30 an hour starting off so that is approximately 5000 dollars a month that you would be making here in America. And that doesn’t include you working overtime so you are able to work overtime, which is paid at time and a half. We also offer all of our nurses guaranteed full-time hours so if you were sent home because the census was low at the hospital, you’re still going to be paid full time hours which means you can count on that steady paycheck for the duration of your assignment ,” said Ponchot.

She also assured that PassportUSA is ready to assist Filipinos who wish to bring their family with them to America.

“In the US, we encourage you to bring your family and we will add your family, your spouse, and or children onto your visa petition when we file it, they can get a green card just like you, which means they’re qualified to work here in America and start their lives with you. We encourage you to bring them from day one, obviously, that’s your choice and we’ll talk you through your different options that way, but we definitely encourage you to do that we want you to bring your family and put your roots down here in America, in our communities here and help improve them and make healthcare work better here in America so we’re looking forward to having your families come, come here with us,” said Ponchot.

Ponchot also shared that nurses with children will gain access to free education in America, ensuring top quality education for their child’s future.

“There’s free education here for your children, I think that’s massive. The, the fact that there’s so many community and church organizations and sports and extracurricular activities. We have such a diverse culture here in America. And you really do have the ability to create the American Dream for yourself. You can purchase a house and become a citizen and all of that those are just massive benefits and the nursing profession in America is one of the top professions,” said Ponchot.

PassportUSA is one of the most prominent and trusted healthcare recruitment companies who have helped thousands of healthcare professionals around the world to begin anew in America. PassportUSA is a founding member of the American Associate of International Healthcare Recruitment (AAIHR) and members of the Commission on Graduates of Foreign Nursing Schools or C-G-F-N-S Alliance for ethical international recruitment practices which means they are dedicated to delivering on the highest standards of ethical conduct among all of the organizations engaged in international recruitment.

Filipino healthcare professionals who wish to begin their American dream can register with PassportUSA here: https://passportusa.com/the-filipino-times/