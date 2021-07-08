Filipinos await opening of WEMART Abu Dhabi set this coming July 18

Filipinos who live in Abu Dhabi would soon enjoy WEMART that’s officially set to open this coming July 18!

WEMART will soon be opening its first branch in the capital this July 2021 which is great news for Filipinos to enjoy the biggest Asian market in Abu Dhabi!

Here are the top items and promos you cannot miss when WEMART opens in Abu Dhabi this summer:

Organic food from WEMART’s farms

WEMART is known for its special supply chain modules, particularly its farm-to-shelf process for their organic leafy vegetables. WEMART’s local farms ensure that all of these vegetables from the farm are displayed on the shelves so shoppers can enjoy fresh, crisp veggies on their plate.

Fun-filled promos and discounts

WEMART has prepared several promos and goods to enjoy the amazing prices and special discounts from July 18 to July 24.

These include live seafood products, Southeast Asian Food and special fruits from the region, Taiwan Dumpling Yuntun Snacks, ready-to-eat cooked food, as well as a variety of baked goods, and light snacks

Member Privileges

When WEMART opens this July, many bloggers, local celebrities, and residents will join to welcome WEMART’s newly-opened branch in the capital.

What’s even better is that, customers who shop during the first two opening days in Abu Dhabi during July 15 July 16 and share their experience and photos with WEMART’s social media channels on Facebook, WeChat, Instagram and more will get a freebie!

Free electric hotpot!

Planning to enjoy hotpot at home during the summer? WEMART can offer this unique experience that you and your loved ones need for that authentic hotpotmeal!

From the pot itself, the cooker, and all of the ingredients you love – shoppers can purchase all of the items they need at WEMART’s hotpot section!

In addition, from July 18 to July 20, shoppers who spend over AED200 in the newly-opened WEMART in Abu Dhabi, will get a “Free Hot Pot” voucher.

With this special voucher, customers can visit WEMART’s Customer Service Center to avail the AED104 hotpot for free!

All in all, there are lots of fun-filled activities shoppers and Abu Dhabi residents can enjoy in WEMART.

WEMART looks forward to welcome all Filipinos when it opens this July 18.