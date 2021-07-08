Choithrams opens newest branch at Al Barsha 1

Filipinos who reside in Al Barsha 1, Dubai can now enjoy thousands of products at budget-friendly prices at Choithrams’ newest flagship store at the Al Moosawi Grand Residence Tower.

Choithrams CEO Rajiv Warrier inaugurated the new store together with Choithrams Director Dinesh Pagarani – a prime location for Filipinos living in Al Barsha as this supermarket spans 4500 sq. feet and provides products from the Philippines and other Asian and African countries.

The newly-opened supermarket will be the Filipinos’ source for affordable groceries that they need daily including (but not limited to) fresh fruits and vegetables, good quality and range of meat, poultry and fish, cut and prepared as per the customer’s requirement; daily baked bakery range and other items.

“We are delighted to open our second store in the Al Barsha 1 community. Choithrams at Al Moosawi Grand Residence tower will cater to the diverse tastes and choices of the population living here. We look forward to providing high-quality and friendly customer service that Choithrams is known for, said Warrier.

In addition, Choithrams will also be holding regular promotions to maximize the spending potential of each dirham earned by Filipinos, including Tuesday’s Supersavers/ Friday Offers and special deals across all the categories.

Choithrams’ newest flagship store at Al Moosawi Grand Residence Tower, Al Barsha 1 in Dubai is open from 7:00 am to 12:00 mn, providing residents a go-to grocery no matter what time of the day it is. It also provides free parking spaces for its customers, as well as free home deliveries for nearby residents.

Those who wish to take advantage of Choithrams’ free delivery services should be living near Al Barsha 1 or its surrounding areas with a minimum purchase above AED 25.

Be sure to follow Choithrams on their social media pages such as Facebook/Instagram (@choithramsuae) or check their website at : www.choithrams.com/en/