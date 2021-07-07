Win Php123,000, smartphones and other gadgets at Al Fardan Exchange’s ‘Kalayaan Bonanza’

Many overseas Filipinos in the UAE are frequent visitors at money exchange houses as they regularly send remittances to support their families back home.

And now, Al Fardan Exchange has come up with a special promo for OFWs who continue to send money through their branches with the “Kalayaan Bonanza” promo!

Each remittance that Filipinos send through Al Fardan Exchange is assured of a fast, safe, and secure transaction from one of UAE’s trusted exchange centers that works with one of the most trusted banks in the Philippines – the Bank of the Philippine Islands.

Those who send their remittances through selected Al Fardan Exchange branches throughout the UAE stand a chance to win Php123,000 as the mega cash prize. Al Fardan Exchange will also be giving out 12 weekly gadget prizes including smartphones, smart watches, and headsets!

Promo runs until July 22, 2021.

Here are the following participating branches across the country:

Dubai:

Hudaiba Branch

Satwa Branch

Nakheel Mall Branch

Festival City Branch

Mall Of Emirates Branch

Onyx Tower Branch

International City Branch

Dubai Mall Branch

Abu Dhabi:

Electra Branch

Al Foah Mall Branch

Al Reem Island Branch

Al Mamoura Branch

Hamdan Branch

Muroor Branch

Al Wahda Mall Branch

Al Falah Branch

Sharjah & Northern Emirates:

Al Nahda Branch

Sharjah Co-op Muweilah

Fujairah Branch

Ras Al Khaimah Branch

Check Al Fardan Exchange’s Facebook page for further information at: https://www.facebook.com/alfardanuae/posts/465251531811056

Established in 1971, Al Fardan Exchange has had the unique opportunity of playing a part in supporting communities who have helped build this nation, by helping them bring life to their own dreams – both here and in their home countries.

Today, Al Fardan Exchange serves the UAE’s cosmopolitan community through spanning a 70+ strong network, across all Emirates. Reinforced by strong relationships with over 150 global corresponding banks, financial institutions, and other financial service providers, Al Fardan Exchange offers secure transactions that firmly place reliability and trust in the forefront.