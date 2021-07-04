Excite your palate with great tasting meals at SFC Plus

One of UAE’s unique fastfood concepts offers chicken without the skin, with a unique blend of spices that make it taste even better!

SFC Plus has gone a long way with their signature fried chicken meals – and through the years, they have created new menu items that many UAE residents will surely enjoy. Here are the must-order items that you shouldn’t miss.

Appetizers. Start your SFC journey and whet your appetite with delicious appetizers including Onion Rings, Chicken Wings, and other excitingly delicious starters.

Pizza. SFC has more than 10 varieties of delicious pizza flavors that you will definitely enjoy including All Supreme, Meat-Eater, Margherita, Mississipi and more!

Spaghetti. Filipinos would definitely enjoy the lipsmacking taste of SFC Filipino-styled pasta that’s sweet and savory to the taste, with an extra load of cheese!

Quesadillas. Savor SFC’s own rendition of the Quesadilla that’s filled with melting cheese and salsa, your choice of meat and spices. Each bite provides a delectable taste SFC’s best-tasting ingredients.

SFC Plus first launched their restaurant in Abu Dhabi back in 1993.

Through their unique approach to delicious yet wholesome fast food, they have come up with a variety of great tasting menu items that satisfies your cravings in one place. From Skinless Fried Chicken, pizzas and burgers to salads, shakes and mocktails – SFC has evolved from being just a traditional “quick service restaurant” to serving fresh and delicious meals for each and every customer.

SFC Plus currently has 26 restaurants spread across the UAE.

