Win up to AED 15 million with Big Ticket’s “The Fantastic 15 Million” this July!

The Fantastic 15 Million is back and this July the 2nd prize is AED1 Million plus 8 extra cash prizes.  We are giving our customers multiple chances yet again to become the next millionaire. Remember all prizes are guaranteed, Richard and Bouchra give away all prizes every month.

What’s even more exciting, Big Ticket will be launching a new car this July and we are very pleased to announce the launch of the Mercedes Benz C200 Coupe series 1. The Dream Car Mercedes Benz C200 Coupe series 1 tickets will be selling from the 1st July – 31st August so what are you waiting for?

The price of purchasing one Big Ticket is AED 500 inclusive of VAT. If you buy two tickets, we will give you a third one for absolutely free. The Big Ticket Dream Car ticket is AED 150 inclusive of VAT. To purchase your Big Ticket, visit our stores at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Airport or online on our website www.bigticket.ae. Make it a date to purchase your Big Ticket this month and stand a chance of becoming a millionaire.

Stay tuned on our social media platforms and keep your notification button on to get updates on all the Big Ticket activities throughout the month of July as we have lots of surprises coming your way.

You can follow Big Ticket on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigTicketAD

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BigTicketAbuDhabi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigticketauh/

Contact us on:

Email : [email protected]

Phone : 02 2019 244

