Savor Wendy’s delicious rice meal deals from AED10

Many Filipinos usually prefer visiting Wendy’s for their delicious burgers and iconic Frosty – and now Wendy’s has once again given seven reasons to visit one of the most popular fast food chains here in the UAE!

With prices starting as low as AED10 per menu item, Wendy’s ensures Filipinos and all of its customers of high quality products served at no extra cost. Each of the food products that customers enjoy at Wendy’s are made-to-order and served with the freshest ingredients that they have to offer.

Wendy’s captures the hearts of Filipinos with six delicious rice meals and a special limited edition Frosty that they shouldn’t miss!

Spicy Chicken Premium Rice Meal. Those who love that spicy kick to their chicken fillet will enjoy this meal of freshly cooked white Jasmine Rice with spicy 100% whole chicken fillet on top. Served with creamy chicken mushroom gravy and softdrink for only AED 17.

Homestyle Chicken Premium Rice Meal. Filipinos who prefer the original taste of Wendy’s chicken fillet that’s specially prepared with the warmth of home-cooked goodness will enjoy this new dish. Served with creamy chicken mushroom gravy and softdrink for only AED 17.

Crispy Chicken Rice Meal. Simple yet satisfying, this fried chicken fillet meal is a steal with creamy chicken mushroom gravy and a softdrink on the side for only AED 10.

Large Beef Rice Meal. Imagine the juiciness of Australian Beef, at an affordable price! Wendy’s serves up their delicious 100% halal Australian beef for customers to enjoy with creamy chicken mushroom gravy and softdrink for only AED 17.

Small Beef Rice Meal. Australian beef at the right size for budget-meal foodies, Wendy’s serves up the affordable version of their classic beef with creamy chicken mushroom gravy and a softdrink on the side for only AED 10.

Grilled Chicken Rice Meal. Wendy’s also serves up a new dimension of flavor on their chicken fillet that’s grilled to perfection! Served with creamy chicken mushroom gravy and softdrink for only AED 17.

Mango Frosty. Filipinos always love a good tasting mango – and Wendy’s fuses their iconic Frosty with the sweet delectable taste of fresh Mango syrup for a limited time only!

Wendy’s offers a delicious range of honest, great tasting food made with high-quality ingredients in a clean, comfortable and casual environment. It offers quality service through passionate hospitality and an innovative menu of affordable food for all to enjoy.

Everyone at the Wendy’s fast food chain believes that fresher tastes better, which is why all salads are made fresh every day using locally sourced ingredients such as lettuce, tomatoes and buns. Wendy’s 100% Halal Australian Beef Burgers are made hot off the grill only after customers have placed an order and all sandwiches are customisable so customers can order their meal exactly how they want them, every time.

Alghanim Industries purchased the franchise rights of Wendy’s Middle East in February 2015. Wendy’s is the third largest burger restaurant chain in the world Wendy’s first store in UAE was opened May, 2010 and now it has 17 outlets in UAE, that customers may visit.