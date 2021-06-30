Free webinar on July 2 to highlight affordable investments starting at AED80

One of the most important lessons that overseas Filipinos learned during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic is that they need to learn how to save and invest their money wisely.

This is why The Filipino Times will once again have a free webinar series that will help OFWs learn more about investing at prices they could afford.

The first of the three-part webinar series titled, ‘TFT USAPANG OFW: Investment options na pasok sa AED80 budget mo!’ will help OFWs allot a small portion of their monthly wage for their future investments.

This free webinar will take place this coming July 2, Friday at 12:00 pm UAE time on The Filipino Times’ official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

FirstMetroSec Business Development Officer, John Philip ‘JP’ Billones will help guide OFWs in deciding which types of investments will best suit their risk profiles, investment goals, and time horizon, particularly highlighting mutual funds and bonds. The webinar will also host a Q and A session which will give OFWs an opportunity to get investment-related advice from an expert.

In addition, 30 lucky viewers who will open a FirstMetroSec account and use the event code “TFT” will have a chance to win exciting prizes which include 7-Eleven vouchers and FirstMetroSec merchandise that will be delivered to their Philippine address.