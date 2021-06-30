Ajman’s Department of Finance organises virtual workshop on how to set effective 2-year financial plan

As part of its efforts to balance between growth, economic stability and financial sustainability in the emirate, Ajman’s Department of Finance has organised a virtual workshop via video conferencing on the mechanism of setting an effective financial plan for the period from 2022-2024.

Through this initiative, the department aims to train all government agencies of Ajman on how to use the ‘smart financial planning system’, which will enable them to adopt diversified strategies and financial policies to prudently allocate their annual budgets.

The workshop was attended by 90 employees, including senior financial officials from all government departments of Ajman.

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, said: “We continuously seek to adopt innovative methodologies and the best international practices, in order to keep pace with change and achieve financial stability in the emirate. This workshop reflects our keenness to support Ajman’s government entities and work closely with them to reach a dynamic financial system that will contribute to achieving their strategic objectives, thereby advancing the journey towards sustainable development in Ajman.”

Al Ali also stressed that government budgets should be aligned with the government’s medium and long-term strategic priorities, noting the importance of enhancing medium and long-term sustainability, and identifying, evaluating and managing financial risks wisely, especially in light of the continuing impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.