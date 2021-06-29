Enjoy Day to Day’s ‘Ultra Saving’ deals on over 150+ items until July 1

Filipinos who plan on buying grocery items and other essentials for their home can now take advantage of Day to Day’s ongoing ‘Ultra Saving’ deals.

With over 150+ products on sale, Filipinos can easily visit one of five Day to Day branches to shop for products that give the best value for each dirham they spend.

The ‘Ultra Saving’ deals are available until July 1 or till stocks last across five Day to Day branches including:

– Al Ittihad (Al Ittihad St. Opp Deira City Center

– Union (Omar bin Al Khatab St. opp. Union Metro Station

– Abu Shagara (King Faisal Street, Abu Shagara, Sharjah)

– Al Nahda (Sharjah, Al Nahda Road near Sahara Centre)

– Ajman (Sheikh Rashid bin Humaed St. Al Busta, Ajman)

Shoppers can send a WhatsApp message at +971 54 455 5263 to be updated with Day to Day’s latest deals.