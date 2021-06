TOMS Middle East Sustainability Drive is back! ⁠

By recycling your pre-owned shoes at their Shoe Sustainability Event, TOMS hopes to positively impact the local communities and support sustainable practices together.

SAVE THE DATE and join their sustainable drive on 2nd of July at TOMS store in City Centre Deira.

Time: 10 am onwards, free pair of shoes valid for first 50 customers, for more information visit @TomsMiddleEast on Instagram.