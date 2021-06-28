Brunch in the Heart of Dubai Marina with the All-New Charm Thai Dancing ThaiGer Experience

Charm Thai, where authentic Thai cuisine tastefully marries modernity to create an exciting culinary concept, is ready to take guests on a true Thai journey as they launch their Dancing ThaiGer Brunch this July. Hosting an array of delectable choices from appetizers to desserts, the Dancing ThaiGer brunch offers an unforgettable 5-course taste of Thailand to its guests. For the ones looking to stretch the brunching scenes and enjoy the sunset, Charm Thai has you covered with their After Party package at Hive exclusively for their brunch guests from 4pm onwards.

That’s not all, if you are looking to enjoy the brunch without getting hassled with arranging a cab to drive you back home, the BrOOM package allows you to make Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina your home for the night. For AED 999, check-in to a room for two, enjoy the Dancing ThaiGer brunch and breakfast on Saturday morning; it surely doesn’t get better than this.

Siting in the heart of the uber-picturesque Dubai Marina located inside the recently opened Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Charm Thai is warm and inviting restaurant ready to take you on a vibrant culinary voyage across the Land of Smiles – Thailand.

Promising an immersive experience, the Chefs at Charm Thai is the driving force behind the menu boasting of delicacies from Northern and Southern Thailand, which is both authentic and contemporary, creating a concept that is fresh and distinctly different.

Recently awarded the Thai Select Signature certification by the Ministry of Commerce, Thailand, that guarantees the authenticity of taste at Thai restaurants globally, the #CHARMTHAIDXB experience will keep you coming back for more.

Dancing ThaiGer Brunch

An ideal way to start your weekend, indulge in Charm Thai’s upcoming Dancing ThaiGer brunch every Friday from 1pm to 4pm set to launch on 2nd July 2021. With an exquisitely crafted menu representing dishes packed with flavours full of harmony and balance, guests can enjoy authentic dishes and soft beverages for only AED 199 as well as access to the brunch after-party at Hive with an additional AED 179 which will entitle you for free flowing grapes, hops and spirits for two hours.

From their flavourful bar bytes, Thai street salad counters and appetizers to their mouth-watering main dishes like Khang Massaman Nua (Massaman curry with beef, sweet potato and shallots), Gai Pad Chaa (Stir-fried chicken with red curry sauce, peppercorn, finger root and Thai eggplant) and the Chef’s special Pad Thai Goong Sod (Wok-fried sen-jan noodles with shrimps, egg, tofu, shallots, pickled turnip, bean sprouts, chives, dried shrimps and signature pad Thai sauce) to their delectable desserts platter, Khao-Neow Ma-Muang (Thai sweet sticky rice with mango), Cake Chaa-Thai (Thai tea cheesecake with green tea sponge and caramel garnish), Moji ice-cream and many more sure to satisfy guests’ sweet tooth – there are an outstanding variety of dishes to get those tastebuds tingling.

From 1 pm to 4pm

AED 199 per person

Includes: choice of a soup, 4 appetizers, 3 live counter serving street-style salads, 3 starters, 5 main dishes, platter of 5 desserts + unlimited soft beverages + access to the After Party at Hive for AED 179 additional.

After Party

Once guests have powered through the Dancing ThaiGer brunch, they can head over to Hive, bar within the Crown Plaza Dubai Marina, and enjoy the sun setting over the Marina with the After Party package 4pm to 6 pm. To keep the party going, enjoy a host of games and a wide selection of some delicious bytes and beverages including house spirits, hops, as well as red, white, that is sure to stir up that second wind.

After Party Package

From 4pm to 6pm

AED 179 per person

Includes: spirits, hops and grapes

Happy Hour: 6pm – 8pm

BrOOM Package

The BrOOM package is your sure-shot ticket to the best staycation without having to leave the city at all. Kick-off the weekend by checking-in to a standard room for two at the Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, enjoy the Dancing ThaiGer brunch including house beverages and wake up to a spread of delicious breakfast including special beverages curated to energise you for the day ahead. All this at AED 999 only; Email [email protected] or get in touch with us via our social media channels to book your BrOOM package.

BrOOM Package

AED 999 for two guests

Includes: Access to Dancing ThaiGer brunch including house beverages + stay at Crowne Plaza Dubai + breakfast for two