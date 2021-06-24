West Zone Supermarkets to host Mid Year Super Sale with discounted grocery goods until June 30

The first six months of 2021 is almost over, and West Zone plans to usher in the latter half of the year with a massive Mid-Year Super Sale starting from June 24 until the end of the month at June 30!

Filipinos and UAE residents will get to enjoy budget-friendly items on sale across all of their 125 branches in the UAE. Shoppers will get to save lots of money for essential grocery items.

The mid-year super sale items that you shouldn’t miss include food products such as Masarap jasmine rice, Must Have eggs, and Al Osra Sugar, to ensure you enjoy delicious food that you and your loved ones will enjoy. You can also enjoy rock-bottom prices for toiletries and laundry items such as Clorox liquid bleach, Comfort Fabric softener, and Tide detergent powder, that will help keep you cool and clean at your home.

Shoppers across West Zone Supermarkets are assured of safety as all of their staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Apart from that, all of their stores undergo routine sanitization in accordance with the rules and regulations set by the government, thereby helping residents stay protected from the coronavirus.

Stay updated with West Zone on their social media as they will soon be opening more branches this 2021!

