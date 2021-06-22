Cebu Pacific announces new voluntary flight change policy starting July 1

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, will be implementing a new policy for passengers who want to make voluntary changes to their flights.

Starting July 1, the travel fund option for voluntary flight changes will only be available for passengers who pre-purchased the CEB Flexi add-on during the initial booking. This new and improved product allows passengers to cancel their flights for free, up to two (2) hours before departure, and store the value of the booking in a Travel Fund for as low as AED36 (PHP499) for domestic flights, AED57 (PHP799) for international short-haul flights, and AED79 (PHP1,099) for international long-haul flights.

The amount in this virtual wallet is valid for two (2) years and may be used to book new flights or purchase other add-ons such as seat selection, additional baggage allowance, or travel insurance.

Passengers who wish to change their bookings voluntarily without purchasing CEB Flexi can make use of the Unlimited Rebooking option of CEB and rebook as many times as they want up to two (2) hours before their scheduled time of departure. CEB has permanently removed change fees since March to provide guests with the much-needed flexibility during this time.

“We have made it a point that we are agile in responding to our customers’ needs amidst the fluid situation. It is our commitment to provide safe, affordable, and convenient air travels for everyone in the years to come, and we need to make sure that we operate sustainably. This is why we are announcing this new and permanent policy after over a year of careful assessment,” said Candice Iyog, Vice President for marketing & customer experience at Cebu Pacific.

The CEB Flexi product has been made available to offer added flexibility to passengers so they may travel with peace of mind. This is also in line with the carrier’s commitment to keep supporting the industry in its efforts to boost the travelling public’s confidence to fly amidst changing travel restrictions.

Passengers can also avail of the CEB Flexi product as a bundle through GO Flexi, and enjoy free cancellation, checked-in baggage with a combined weight of up to 20 kilos, and a standard seat.

“Trust that we will continue to listen to our customers and prioritise their needs as we endeavour to respond the best way possible. We have enhanced our products so everyone has access to greater flexibility on top of guaranteed safe and seamless travels with CEB,” said Iyog.

Passengers affected by flight cancellations will continue to have the standard options offered by CEB, namely: unlimited rebooking, refund, and travel fund.

For more information on CEB’s products, visit www.cebupacificair.com or message Charlie the chatbot on the CEB website or the official CEB Facebook page. Contactless flight procedures, updated schedules, travel document requirements, and FAQs may be viewed via https://www.cebupacificair.com/pages/travel-info/covid-travel-reminders/where-we-fly

CEB operates the widest domestic network in the Philippines covering 32 destinations, on top of its five (5) international destinations, spanning Asia and the Middle East.

Flights may be booked through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the UAE, within eight hours of making a booking online.