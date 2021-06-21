Fly from Manila to Sharjah with Oman Air

The national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman stated that Filipino nationals who wish to fly from the Philippines can book a transit flight from Manila to Oman’s Muscat International Airport, before flying onward to the UAE’s Sharjah Airport.

“We’ve made flying from Manila to Sharjah via Muscat easier for Filipino nationals by exempting them from the current COVID-19 entry restrictions when they transit through Muscat International Airport,” read the airline’s message sent to The Filipino Times.

Passengers can book and buy their flight tickets and check-in online hours prior to their trip by visiting omanair.com. They can also call 04 351 8080 or email: [email protected]

Oman Air is the flagship airline of the Sultanate of Oman having commenced operations in 1993. Starting off as a regional airline, it has since undergone rapid growth to become a major domestic and international carrier.

Today, it is recognized as a multi-award-winning global airline that connects cities around the world to Oman. Oman Air has played a major role in making Muscat a leading traffic hub in the Middle East and in supporting a value chain of commercial, industrial, and tourism activities.