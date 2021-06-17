Taste the spice of summer with Jollibee’s Curry-Flavored Chicken Rice Bowl; simmer down with Jolly Tropical Coolers

The soaring temperatures in the UAE won’t stop Filipinos and residents from exploring new flavors that their favorite fast food chains and restaurants have to offer!

Jollibee UAE has recently launched its latest product: The Jolly Curry-Flavored Chicken Rice Bowl, infused with delicious, aromatic spices from the region, topped with juicy and crispy chicken strips and garnished with fresh carrot slices and shredded cabbage.

Here to help you cool down for the summer are the Jolly Tropical Coolers. This drink fuses the lip-smacking taste of the Passion Fruit with two flavors: Strawberry and Mango. Fun. Fruity. Fizzy.

These new menu offerings, as well as many other Jollibee favorites, are now available across its 16 branches all around the UAE.

Residents can also order online through their website: www.jollibeeuae.com or call 600 587 000