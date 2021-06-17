Chowking’s “Value Kings” offer delicious variety of all-time favorites for as low as AED 15

Chowking, a brand that has always been the go-to place for Filipinos in the UAE for Oriental dishes, has now made it more affordable for everyone who wish to have a taste of their signature dishes through their “Value Kings”

For as low as AED 15, diners can now enjoy some of Chowking’s top-selling favorite food items from their menu. Here’s the list.

Pancit Canton with Fresh Lumpia. Chowking serves up the classic Pancit Canton with their signature special oriental sauce that wraps each and every noodle and is topped with freshly-harvested vegetables. On the side, Chowking’s Fresh Lumpia wraps selected fresh vegetables with its very own sauce that gives it a sweet and savory taste with each bite.

Chicken with Egg Fried Rice. Chowking’s Chinese-Style Fried Chicken has truly become one of the brand’s most sought-after dishes, owing to the chicken’s distint crunchiness and juicy meat. Their egg fried rice pairs really well with its delicious taste that mixes egg bits with fresh onions and other vegetables.

Chunky Asado Siopao with Chicharap. Fancy an oriental snack? Chowking puts together two of their iconic dishes in one combo meal. The Chowking Chunky Asado Siopao is filled with delicious chicken meat cured with Asado sauce, and is paired with CHowking’s fried-prawn crisps known as the ‘Chicharap’.

Siomai and Wonton Noodles. Craving for delicious soup? Chowking serves up a piping hot soup and pairs it with their delicious chicken siomai – perfect for those who wish to enjoy noodles, soup and dimsum at the same time.

Beef Chao Fan with Siomai. If you prefer rice with siomai – Chowking’s got you covered! From the Philippines to the UAE, the Chao Fan has been a well-loved menu item of Chowking as it mixes beef, assorted vegetables and rice, topped with three pieces of siomai for that delicious bowl of oriental goodness.

The Chowking “Value Kings”, along with other Chowking favorites can be ordered online through www.chowking.ae. Diners can also call for deliveries at 600 560031 or order through the ‘Chowking App’ available on Google Play Store and on the Apple App Store.

Chowking is available across the UAE – with 20 branches across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah.