Begin your ‘American dream’ of migration in USA’s healthcare sector with PassportUSA

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the demand for nurses across the globe and continues to highlight the need for a dependable healthcare system across all nations. In the USA, the latest numbers revealed an average of only 12 nurses are available per 1,000 of its population across all 50 states, according to the country’s Bureau of Health Workforce database. The need to find well-educated and trained nurses in the U.S. is imperative to aid with the ongoing pandemic, and also for America’s long-term healthcare well-being as well.

Here in the UAE, many overseas Filipino workers are found within its healthcare institutions working at various capacities – majority of whom work as nurses. Also, many of these healthcare professionals (HCPs) aspire to head towards a country where they can migrate together with their families in tow.

The global leader in international healthcare recruiting, PassportUSA, has launched a massive initiative to recruit HCPs to help achieve the American dream for them and their family. To date, PassportUSA has successfully fulfilled the American dream for more than 3,000 HCPs.

PassportUSA is a founding member of the American Associate of International Healthcare Recruitment (AAIHR) and members of the CGFNS Alliance for ethical international recruitment practices which means they are dedicated to delivering on the highest standards of ethical conduct among all of the organizations engaged in international recruitment.

Guidance assured with top benefits

Industry-leading pay starting at $30/hr and guaranteed full-time hours!

Up to $15,000 with PassportUSA’s Milestone Rewards Program!

$1,500 Arrival Advance

$2,000 Housing Allowance Advance (can be used for you and your family!)

Assured Premium Processing – For IELTS holders, qualified nurses can get Assured Premium Processing with a response from USCIS on visa petition in less than 14 days.

File Visa Petition with no IELTS – For non-IELTS holders, PassportUSA can help file visa petition regular processing to help nurses get their place in line. PassportUSA will also provide access to an IELTS Study Coach and a dedicated International Program Associate to help guide nurses through the process.

No registration fees. No fees are required to join PassportUSA and the majority of the expenses will either be paid for and/or reimbursed.

Shouldered payments. PassportUSA provides Company Paid IELTS, NCLEX, and Visa Screen Certification fees.

Reimbursements. Nurses can get reimbursements for qualified, out-of-pocket expenses incurred to date.

Dedicated support teams. All Filipino HCPs who begin their dream of immigrating to the United States will be assisted by no fewer than five dedicated teams who guide you at every step of the way, even to the days when you finally arrive in America.

Decide your workplace. PassportUSA has healthcare facilities across all 50 US states.

Each Filipino HCP will be provided with support and guidance at every step of the way. From facilitation with their IELTS exam, professional certification, U.S. immigration, and relocation to America, PassportUSA assures that Filipinos have the backing of one of the world’s most prominent ethical healthcare recruiting organizations.

PassportUSA offers a first-class transition to practice program for each HCP that they guide to ensure their successful transition into their Career as a US RN, providing Post Arrival Orientation and their utmost support.

Filipino nurses can even get assistance with their visa petition through PassportUSA as they study for their IELTS – effectively aiding them to begin their U.S. nursing career at the soonest possible time.

How to apply

– Get started by registering at: https://passportusa.com/the-filipino-times/ and fill out their information request form.

Filipino healthcare professionals who wish to get started to fulfill their American dream can contact PassportUSA through the following channels:

