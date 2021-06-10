A Comprehensive Look at UEFA EURO 2020

Delayed a whole year by Coronavirus, the 16th UEFA European Championship is set for the big kick-off in less than a week! After the 24 sides play across 11 host cities in the following one-month tournament, who will finally gain the trophy on July 12, 2021?

It has always been exciting for fans to predict the final winner going from the group stage to the ultimate final match in a great tournament like EUFA Euro. Today, Dream Island, a rewarding online game platform with its professional football analyzing team is here to analyze, predict and make comments about the upcoming games.

So, which are the teams with champion quality?

France, Portugal, Italy, England, and Belgium are intimating competitors, that undoubtedly have been gathering talents in recent years. As silver medal winner in the last Euro tournament and the winner of the FIFA World Cup in 2018, France’s players Pogba, Mbappe, Griezmann are at their bests. With the participation of Benzema, the Forwards force of the French team has been further strengthened.

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo would be France’s biggest rival, without a doubt, the world still remembers C Ronaldo’s saving the game on the critical moments at Russia World Cup. However, it was pity that C Ronaldo and the Portugal team finally stopped at elimination round and lost to Uruguay in 1 to 2, led by Suárez and Cavaney. This time, with Liverpool striker Diogo Jota and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Flix, who can win the Spanish league title, Portugal initiated a formidable front line for defending the European championship. For the middle-fielders, Portugal has assigned Bruno Fernandes and Bernando Silva, which are called “the Great Asset” of Manchester United for their big success in the Premier League. Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias play as the core of Portugal’s defenders’ position, who also play for Manchester United have returned home and aimed to help Portugal earn its place in the Euro 2020.

England also has the most selected team; Gareth Southgate is spoilt for choices when it comes to team selection. The tactician will have the likes of Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden to choose from. The expectations are high from the Three Lions on this occasion.

Italy should also be considered as a strong opponent. They have a nice blend of experience and youth in its ranks, as well as Belgium Who finished third at the 2018 World Cup with star players such as Romelu who helped Inter Milan win the Serie A.

However, compared to the above ambitious teams, Germany revealed squad shows uncertainty.

For the dark horse that will stage upset in this time’s Euro 2020, Dream Island, would take odds on Turkey and Czech. With full-strength team, Turkey made a notably performance in recent tournaments and showed they are in the position to be treated seriously, while Czech is betting their best Patrik Schick and the rising star Vladimir Coufal to impress the world.