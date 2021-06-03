Experience innovative comfort in style with Skechers GO WALK 6

Whenever Filipinos search for the right kind of footwear, they always have three things in mind: comfort, quality, and design.

And while many other shoe brands offer options for UAE residents to try out, only Skechers has been consistent in providing breakthrough innovative solutions that make footwear more comfortable and trendier while not compromising on the quality of the pair of shoes you wear.

Their latest collection: Skechers GO WALK 6 is a sneaker perfect for both regular walks and casual wear. It features an athletic mesh upper with an Air-Cooled Goga Mat™️ insole that provides a breather for your tired foot, making it more convenient whenever you do your walks.

In addition, it also has a lightweight ULTRA GO®️ cushioning midsole and a high-rebound Hyper Pillar Technology™️, which are both designed to improve the quality of your daily walks.

Experience innovative, stylish comfort every step of the way with the new Skechers GO WALK 6, available at Skechers stores in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah & Sharjah.

A global leader in the performance and lifestyle footwear industry, Skechers USA, Inc. designs, develops and markets more than 3,000 styles for men, women and children. Skechers’ success stems from its employees, high-quality, varied product offering, diversified domestic and international distribution channels, and targeted multi-channel marketing.

Store locations include:

Dubai: SK Ibn Battuta Mall, SK Dubai Mall, SK Dubai Festival City, SK Mall Of The Emirates, SK Arabian Ranches, SK Mirdiff City Centre, SK Arabian Centre, SK Al Ghurair Centre, SK Burjuman Centre, SK My City Centre -Barsha, SK Deira City Centre, SK Marina Mall Dubai, SK Dubai Outlet Mall, SK Dubai Mall Kids, SK Meraas Outlet

Abu Dhabi: SK Al Wahda Mall, SK Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, SK Mushriff Mall, SK Marina Mall-Auh, SK Deerfields Town Square, SK Dalma Mall, SK Abu Dhabi Mall, SK Yas Mall

Al Ain: SK Al Jimmi Mall, SK Bawadi Mall, SK Barari Outlet Mall