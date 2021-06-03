Century Pacific Food’s unMEAT to launch 100% plant-based product range in the UAE

Century Pacific Food, known as one of the largest food corporations in the Philippines, has officially launched unMEAT – a new and exciting range of plant-based meat alternative products available in variants including burger patties, nuggets, sausage, and giniling (ground beef).

unMEAT is made to taste, look, cook and feel like meat. It’s 100% made entirely from plants and non-GMO ingredients. Rich in fiber and a good source of protein, unMEAT is free from preservatives, eggs and cholesterol. It’s meat without the guilt!

“It checks all the boxes: we want to be healthier, more sustainable, and more affordable,” said Christopher Po, executive chair at Century Pacific Food, a company that has created food products that found success in both local and international markets.

Apart from being completely plant-based, unMEAT also costs around 30-40% less than traditional meat, and was created from ingredients that are familiar to your average consumer.

Gregory Banzon, Chief Operating Officer at Century Pacific Foods Inc. states that this product is their response to an emerging market that is now choosing plant-based foods in their efforts to make it an affordable, viable choice for the masses.

“Our legacy is rooted in providing quality proteins across a number of food categories, from dairy to plant-based. This is only the beginning of our commitment to delivering delicious and affordable plant-based options,” said Banzon.

In addition, unMEAT also provides consumers with several varieties of unMEAT which provide not only health benefits, it also supports environmental awareness and animal welfare. unMEAT is created out of simple yet real food items, instead of synthetic ingredients.

Here in the UAE, residents within the country will soon enjoy unMEAT’s whole new variety of plant-based meat alternatives starting this month.

unMEAT will be exclusively distributed in the UAE by Shankar Trading Company LLC – a major importer and distributor of FMCG products in the UAE.