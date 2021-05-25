talabat announces region-wide initiative to support humanitarian needs in Palestine this May 27

talabat, the region’s leading food and grocery delivery app, today announced an initiative to raise awareness and funds for humanitarian needs in Palestine.

This Thursday 27th May, the organisation will use its platform as a vehicle for support. Through its initiative, every order placed on its app for the entire day, and across all our markets, will contribute towards humanitarian relief efforts in Palestine. In the UAE, all donations will be made to the World Food Programme, the largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger, to deliver food assistance to those affected in Palestine.

Customers in the UAE can also donate directly through the platform – on any date – by searching for virtual charity ‘World Food Programme,’ on the talabat app and selecting the “Aid for Palestine” category.

In addition, through its employee giving back program, talabat employees can choose to voluntarily give up a portion of their salaries, which will be topped up by talabat.

All proceedings will go towards primary supplies, such as food parcels and food assistance to the communities on the ground.

talabat Chief Executive Officer, Tomaso Rodriguez states: ‘The world has been witnessing the current humanitarian crisis and we believe it is our duty, as people and as an organization, to stand for humanity and lend a helping hand to the Palestinians in need of humanitarian support. With support from our long standing partner, the World Food Programme, we are raising awareness and together – with our community – we are enabling financial support towards humanitarian relief efforts for Palestine.’

Jeremy Doutte, vice president of Talabat UAE added: ‘It is of great importance for us to stand with the affected Palestinian community. Being able to utilise our platform to support humanitarian causes is an integral pillar of our corporate responsibility, using tech for good. And by connecting our customers to trusted charities, we are facilitating philanthropy and allowing safe donations through the talabat app. We are grateful for the generous support our virtual charity initiatives have received in the past and we are looking forward to supporting Palestine together through this region-wide initiative.”

The talabat app can be downloaded from the App Store, Google Play or from the Huawei App Gallery.