Al Tayeb Fresh Market opens new store in Al Reem, Abu Dhabi

To cater to the growing demand on convenient shopping for fresh food products, leading retailer Al Tayeb Fresh Market, a division of LuLu Group, opened its latest branch at the heart of Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island, Leaf Tower. Operating five stores in the UAE, Al Tayeb is one of the largest distributors of fresh and chilled meat, poultry, and seafood products.

Mr. Riyad Jabbar, Director of Al Tayeb, said: “We are sourcing some of the best and freshest meat, poultry, and seafood suppliers from across the world to offer our selection at the most competitive prices. We have also marinated options for easy and convenient cooking.”

Since 1982, Al Tayeb has been specialising in supplying high-quality meat products in the GCC. To assure freshness and quality, the well-renowned fresh market works with trusted and credible brands and suppliers from different countries, from Australia to USA, Brazil, Holland, New Zealand, UK, South Africa, India, and Pakistan.

Across the MENA region, Al Tayeb has eight branches that offer a wide range of meat, poultry, and seafood for a strong client base of more than 1,500. To maintain its quality control standards, it ensures implementing ISO and other international food safety and hygiene standards, and maintains a modern world-class logistics system.