“Mula agahan hanggang hapunan”: Why Filipinos say ‘rice is life’ in every meal

One staple item across every Filipino home here in the UAE is Rice. Back in the Philippines, Filipinos always enjoy rice no matter what time it is of the day.

So whether that’s their ‘sinangag’ for breakfast or ‘sinaing’ for lunch or dinner, there’s always room for at least one cup of rice in every Filipino meal – which has become an essential part of their daily meal plan that they have brought here in the UAE.

And while many brands are easily available on the market, Filipinos know that the quality and brand of the rice matter to make their meals more enjoyable at palatable.

This is why West Zone has introduced two of their top quality Rice brands where Filipinos can savor the nutrients and delicious taste of rice with every grain.

West Zone Supermarkets’ Mabuhay Jasmine Rice and Purefoods Jasmine Rice give off that fragrant smell of steamed rice when it’s cooked, which excites the palate and gives a fulfilling taste with each spoonful of rice. Each grain of rice packed within these sacks have been carefully filtered and cleaned, selecting only the best grains for public consumption – thereby attesting the premium quality of both rice packs.

In addition, West Zone has made both of these brands available across all 125 branches – which means that Filipinos can easily buy these at their nearest West Zone Supermarket at their convenience.

The best part is that the Mabuhay Jasmine Rice and Purefoods Jasmine Rice are both affordable brands made available by West Zone for all residents, so that everyone can enjoy top quality rice whenever they want.

Stay updated with West Zone on their social media as they will soon be opening more branches this 2021!

