LuLu Launches Mom’s World

Mother & Baby essentials on offer across UAE

Leading retailer LuLu launched Mom’s World, a week-long promotion on food and lifestyle products for moms, newborns, babies, and children across its hypermarkets, which coincides with the month of May for celebrating mothers. Apart from the mom’s range, great discounts are made available on a wide variety of products, such as fresh food, grocery, gadgets, home essentials, gym and sports equipment, and school supplies.

Nishad P.A, Director – Department Stores of LuLu Group, shared: “We are happy to showcase our high-quality range of products for mothers and kids which have been carefully designed and sourced from some of the best manufacturers around the world. The focus has been primarily on comfort and style while keeping it affordable.”

LuLu Mom’s World and Super Saver promotions are valid till 25th May 2021. To view the latest offers, visit: https://www.luluhypermarket.com/en-ae/pages/instore-promotions

LULU HYPERMARKET, where the world comes to shop—is the top retailer in the Middle East and one of the most successful businesses worldwide. Serving more than 1,600,000 shopping patrons every day, it is the fastest growing retail chain across 10 countries that include the GCC, India, Egypt, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Founded in the early nineties, it has successfully expanded to different parts of the world and currently operates more than 209 stores with a staff force of more than 57,000.

