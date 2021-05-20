LuLu Launches Mom’s World

Leading retailer LuLu launched Mom’s World, a week-long promotion on food and lifestyle products for moms, newborns, babies, and children across its hypermarkets, which coincides with the month of May for celebrating mothers. Apart from the mom’s range, great discounts are made available on a wide variety of products, such as fresh food, grocery, gadgets, home essentials, gym and sports equipment, and school supplies.

Nishad P.A, Director – Department Stores of LuLu Group, shared: “We are happy to showcase our high-quality range of products for mothers and kids which have been carefully designed and sourced from some of the best manufacturers around the world. The focus has been primarily on comfort and style while keeping it affordable.”

LuLu Mom’s World and Super Saver promotions are valid till 25th May 2021. To view the latest offers, visit: https://www.luluhypermarket.com/en-ae/pages/instore-promotions

