Filipina wins Al Fardan Exchange’s daily ‘Ramadan with Al Fardan’, takes home $500

A Filipina resident who sent money back home to the Philippines through Al Fardan Exchange was fortunate to win their daily draw, taking home a total of $500!

Evelyon Adlaon won in the May 9 draw of Al Fardan Exchange, making her the fourth Filipino winner of the exchange house’s ongoing daily and weekly draws.

Earlier, two other Filipinos won the daily draws of $500 each. Trexie Alegrado and Maria Liza Yniesta won Al Fardan Exchange’s April 21 and April 25 draws, respectively.

In addition, one more Filipino got luckier as Maria Lourdes Ablola won a huge $5,000 for Al Fardan Exchange’s weekly draw as their 3rd winner!

Al Fardan Exchange’s ‘Ramadan with Al Fardan’ promo is the exchange house’s way of thanking their customers who continuously support their families in their home countries by sending remittances.

Though the Ramadan With Al Fardan contest came to an end on May 12, stay tuned for two lucky winners’ announcement – Mega Prize winner of $50,000 and a brand new BMW X2 winner – coming soon!