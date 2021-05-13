TFT Reach

West Zone celebrates Eid Al Fitr with special ‘Wow Deals’ promo on grocery items for UAE residents

The entire world has officially concluded the holy month of Ramadan, with the celebration of Eid Al Fitr, also known as the ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast’. As of May 12, both Filipinos and UAE residents have marked the end of another important milestone in their spiritual lives.

West Zone Supermarket celebrates this festive occasion with the entire UAE community with a selection of ‘Wow deals’ promos to help residents enjoy the festivities.

To ensure that the spirit of Eid is welcomed within every home. Staple items for West Zone’s ‘Wow Deals’ this Eid includes Filipino favorites such as rice, ice cream, coffee, eggs, canned goods, frozen meats, and chocolates. All of these items and more are available at discounted prices, to help all UAE residents to stock up and enjoy their long Eid holidays ahead.

All shoppers across West Zone’s 125 supermarkets are assured of safety with daily sanitation practices observed in each store. In addition, all of West Zone’s staff has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the UAE, with the commitment and adherence to the UAE’s preventive measures & the fight towards defeating the virus.

Stay updated with West Zone on their social media as they will soon be opening more branches this 2021!

Shoppers can also get updates through WhatsApp by sending ‘addme’ to 056 403 8008.

They can also reach West Zone to get the latest promotions and WOW deals through their App available on the Apple App Store or Google Play on Android: West Zone Supermarkets.

