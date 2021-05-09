Relish unique dining experiences at Dubai’s Foxglove & Soho Garden

Filipinos in Dubai now have a new dining destination that’s sure to excite their palates with its unique social and gastronomic experiences.

The Foxglove & Soho Garden offers two unique experiences within one destination located at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai’s Downtown area, offering a variety of culinary delights every day from 12:00 pm all the way to 4:00 pm daily.

Here are some of Foxglove & Soho Garden’s dishes you shouldn’t miss:

Salmon Crab and Parsley Fishcake. Enjoy the fresh taste of the sea with this appetizing start to your meal that’s paird with lemon butter sauce and grilled asparagus salad to prepare your palate for an exciting meal ahead.

Slow braised Lamb Leg. Foxglove and Soho Garden infuses the taste of red wine within this special hotpot dish, paired with oven-baked crispy potatoes, root vegetables, and fresh mint.

Australian Wagyu Striploin. Diners who love their steaks will definitely enjoy this Grade 4/5 meat served depending on your preferred steak prep, along with garlic tomato confit, tempura-battered onion rings, chunky chips, and béarnaise sauce.

Homemade Belgian Waffles. Nothing’s better than ending your delicious dining experience at Foxglove and Soho Garden with their signature Homemade Belgian Waffles with overflowing Chocolate Fudge Sauce, maple syrup, whipped cream, and freshly-harvest berries to taste.

Sticky Toffee Pudding. Another must-try dessert is their pudding that has a distinct sweetness with its butterscotch sauce and clotted cream.

Discover a playground of discovery this May and choose from these unique venues in one destination, each with an amazing array of great food, drinks, and social and gastronomic experiences, in one destination at Foxglove & Soho Garden.