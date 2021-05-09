FeatureFoodTFT Reach

Gully Kitchen: Dubai’s go-to resto for Dosas, Biryanis

When you think of biryanis here in Dubai, images of quick-and-easy dishes at your nearest cafeteria immediately come to mind. However, a new restaurant in the emirate has taken the iconic Biryani and even the Dosa to the next level.

Gully Kitchen, located at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) brings some of India’s best flavors to Dubai including a variety of its signature Biryani Bowls including Spiced Chicken, Saffron Lamb, Seekh Kebab Keema Biryani, and Chicken Tikka Biryani to name a few.

The meats within each of these Biryani dishes are infused with a delicious mix of herbs and spices, with its delicious umami seeping with freshly-cooked rice. Its aroma alone entices diners to the beginning of a delicious culinary journey towards India.

In addition, the restaurant also offers Dosa Pockets, available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options including Spicy Three Cheese, Grilled Chicken, and Chicken Hammer. All options of which are gluten-free and are naturally fermented, making it a healthier option especially for those on a diet. Diners can also choose between multigrain or sourdough for their Dosa Pocket.

Gully Kitchen is located at Gate Village 3, Opposite Gate District 2, DIFC, with regular hours from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

