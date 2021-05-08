Pandora presents special collection for International Mother’s Day 2021

In search of the perfect Mother’s Day gift, think classic pieces that show your mum how you feel. This season, Pandora is welcoming new designs to its collection of contemporary classics that offer a variety of gift options for every mum.

Choose from sentimental, symbolic and sophisticated Pandora styles and express your love with a delicate sparkling gift this Mother’s Day.

The Pandora Moments Heart O Pendant is a stylish gift that keeps memories close to the heart.

The Love You Infinity Heart Dangle Charm is a sweet choice for her charm collection.

Gift the Sparkling Double Halo Stud Earrings and Collier Necklace to the mum who prefers sparkling classics.

Perfect for the minimalist, the two-toned Domed fiolden Heart Charm, Ring, Stud Earrings and Collier Necklace feature a new 14 k gold stamping technique.

The Rose Petals Statement Ring will make a striking impression, while the Rose Petals Band Ring is ideal for low-key elegance.

Mums with sleek, modern style will love the Pandora Moments Winged Heart Bangle.

