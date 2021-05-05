The Power of Love: Pandora study explores the empowering forces of motherhood

As part of Pandora’s journey to explore what love means in today’s world, ahead of International Mother’s Day the jewellery brand is sharing stories and insights about motherhood and how motherly love empowers women today. Iconic supermodel Helena Christensen, with her mother Elsa, stylist and creative director Pernille Teisbaek and singer-songwriter Iris Gold have come together with Pandora to share their personal experiences of motherhood.

Alongside these testimonials, 9,000 women across the world have taken part in a global survey to explore motherhood in today’s society. The three mothers reflect on motherly love, all being in different stages of motherhood; Helena and her own mother reminisce on watching their children become grown-ups, Pernille, pregnant at the time whilst raising two toddlers, and Iris who gave birth to her baby last year.

According to their testimonials, it’s clear that love is at the centre of motherhood and summing up motherly love, Helena Christensen says, “It’s almost like when you have a child, you fill up a bottle with as much pure love, strength, hope and confidence that you possibly can for them to have for the rest of their lives”. The feeling is echoed in the global survey as findings show that love is the most powerful thing about motherhood. Choosing from seven alternatives, over a third (38%) of respondents said that it is the love they have for their child that makes them feel most empowered. And when asked how motherhood makes them feel, mothers across the world chose happiness (38%), pride (34%) and loved (30%) as their top answers.

Self-love and acceptance are key traits of motherhood. When asked how they define these terms, almost two thirds of mothers (63%) chose ‘accepting that there’s no such thing as a perfect mother’, while 45% answered that they don’t let other people’s judgement negatively affect them. Iris Gold reflects on this, stating “the most powerful thing about becoming a mother is not caring so much about what other people think. I wish I had the confidence to feel that way before I had my son.” Similarly, Pernille admits that ”having kids is actually really difficult. It’s a balance I haven’t learned yet, but I feel that I’m learning every day”

Nearly three quarters of respondents (72%) believe mothers show their love more openly now than they did in previous years. Living in a more open-minded and socially aware society has been reflected in the way mothers show their love, including loving their child for who they are, not just who they envisioned them to be (58%) and accepting their child’s partner and career choices (51% and 49% respectively). Vita Clausen, Global PR and Influencer Director at Pandora, says: “at Pandora, we are on a mission to empower people to express who they are and voice the things they love. By showing some of the brilliant and unique facets of motherly love in today’s world, we hope to empower, celebrate and thank mums everywhere this Mother’s Day.”