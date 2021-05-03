Filipina bags $5,000 cash prize from Al Fardan Exchange’s weekly ‘Ramadan with Al Fardan’ draw

A Filipina resident who transacted and sent money to the Philippines with Al Fardan Exchange got lucky after her name was drawn as the weekly winner of $5,000!

Al Fardan Exchange picked the name of Maria Lourdes Ablola as the winner of the April 27 draw as the 3rd winner of the ongoing promo.

Apart from Ablola, two other Filipinos won the daily draws of $500 each. Trexie Alegrado and Maria Liza Yniesta won Al Fardan Exchange’s April 21 and April 25 draws, respectively.

Al Fardan Exchange’s ‘Ramadan with Al Fardan’ promo is the exchange house’s way of thanking their customers who continuously support their families in their home countries by sending remittances.﻿

Two lucky winners will win a mega prize of $50,000 and a brand new BMW X2 at the end of the period of ‘Ramadan With Al Fardan’ contest.

For the complete list of mechanics, prizes, and draw dates, visit: https://www.alfardanexchange.com/ramadan-2021

Al Fardan Exchange has over 70 branches across the UAE. To find the nearest branch for your convenience, visit: https://alfardanexchange.com/branches/all